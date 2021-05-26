Troopers Seek To Identify Vehicle Involved In Highway 29 Hit And Run

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon.

About 3:40 p.m., a hit and run crash occurred near the intersection of Pensacola Boulevard (Hwy. 29) and Hope Drive. The suspect vehicle, described as a dark colored Mazda hatchback SUV, hit a Dodge Ram on Pensacola Boulevard then fled onto Hope Drive. The Mazda was occupied by a black male with a dreadlocks or a braided style hair, according to FHP.

The victim followed the suspect vehicle after it fled the scene and obtained the picture of the vehicle (above). FHP said the suspect began driving recklessly, passing a stopped school bus, and driving toward oncoming traffic.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle will have damage to the driver’s side front and rear passenger door. Anyone with information regarding the suspect, is asked to contact Trooper Knowles at *347 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.