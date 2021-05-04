Three Shootings With Four Total Victims In One Week In Atmore

The third shooting in a week is under investigation in Atmore.

A 16-year old male was shot while watching a basketball game at Houston Avery Park about 8:45 Friday night, according to details released Monday by Atmore Police.

Police Chief Chuck Brooks said a lone gunman discharged a weapon and the victim was truck once. The teen was transported by ambulance from the park off Martin Luther King Avenue to Atmore Community Hospital before being airlifted to another undisclosed hospital for treatment.

April 27 Shooting

Brooks said there have been no arrests. Atmore Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call APD at (251) 368-9141.

On April 27, the Atmore Police Department responded to 200 block of 4th Avenue where male stated he had been shot.

“According to a witness at the scene, the male victim left his residence for a short time, and when he returned, he told the witness he had been shot,” Brooks said. The victim was transported to Atmore Community Hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests in the incident.

April 25 Shooting

On Sunday, April 25, 28-year old Scottie Dale Robinson of Atmore allegedly shot his brother and another man in the 100 block of 6th Avenue. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Cantonment to I-65 near Evergreen, Alabama, where he crashed.

Robinson is facing attempted murder charges for shooting 33-year old Gregory Lavon Robinson, and 19-year old Oneius Cotz White.

Pictured below: Attempted murder suspect Scottie Dale Robinson of Atmore crashed on I-65 near Evergreen, Alabama, Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase that started in Escambia County, Florida. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



