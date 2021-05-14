The Big Fill: Krul Lake Is Now Filling Up

Here’s another update on the big refill of Kurl Lake in the Blackwater State Forest.

After repairs to the drain pipe system and retaining wall, as well as upgrades and basic maintenance, Florida Forest Service personnel have closed the spillway at Krul Recreation Area and the lake is beginning to refill.

Officials say it will take 7-10 days to fill the lake, but recent rains may have expedited the process.

Krul Lake is filled from springs located on the north end of the lake and is popular summer swimming area. The Krul Recreation area, located about a half mile east of Munson, also features restrooms and showers, hiking trails, a gristmill, a suspension bridge over Sweetwater Creek, and a picnic area.

Pictured above and below show the lake refilling. The very bottom photo shows the empty lake. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.