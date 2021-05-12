Tate, PHS Students Named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship Winners

May 12, 2021

Students from Tate and Pensacola high school have been named National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners.

Michael R. Dixon from Tate High School, and George T. Prettyman, Amy Anqi Zhang and MaxAnthony D. Mateer from Pensacola High School were local scholarship recipients.

The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. The finalists in each state are judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 