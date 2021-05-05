Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo Is This Friday And Saturday Nights

The 30th Annual Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Mobile Highway.

Advance tickets are available at Farm and Nursery Mart, Hill Kelly Dodge, Barnes Feed Store Pensacola and Tate High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for children in advance and $12 and $5 at the gate. Children age 5 and under will be admitted free.

For more information about the Rodeo, call (850) 937-2308.