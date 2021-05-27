Sunny And Warm Thursday And Friday, Maybe A Rain Shower For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.