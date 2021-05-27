Sunny And Warm Thursday And Friday, Maybe A Rain Shower For The Weekend

May 27, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 