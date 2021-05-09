Structure Fire Sunday Afternoon At Ascend Performance Materials; Second Fire In A Week

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to another active structure fire at Ascend Performance Materials on old Chemstrand Road Sunday afternoon, the second fire at the chemical plant in a week.

The fire is now out.

The fire was in an area about 150 yards from the location of a fire at the plant last week.

Multiple Escambia Fire Rescue stations responded to assist Ascend’s internal fire department.

There was no danger to the public outside the plant, and there were no evacuations ordered.

There were no injuries.

Pictured. Escambia Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Ascend last week. Another fire was reported Sunday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos.