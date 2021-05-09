Structure Fire Sunday Afternoon At Ascend Performance Materials; Second Fire In A Week

May 9, 2021

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to another active structure fire at Ascend Performance Materials on old Chemstrand Road Sunday afternoon, the second fire at the chemical plant in a week.

The fire is now out.

The fire was in an area about 150 yards from the location of a fire at the plant last week.

Multiple Escambia Fire Rescue stations responded to assist Ascend’s internal fire department.

There was no danger to the public outside the plant, and there were no evacuations ordered.

There were no injuries.

Pictured. Escambia Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Ascend last week. Another fire was reported Sunday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 