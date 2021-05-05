Fire Reported Wednesday Morning At Ascend Performance Materials

A fire was reported at Ascend Performance Materials on old Chemstrand Road Wednesday morning.

Escambia Fire Rescue was called to assist Ascend’s internal fire department about 8:10 a.m. The Escambia County fire units were first staged in a parking lot outside the plant’s main gate, but were then called inside the plant to assist with the blaze.

According to Escambia County, the fire was on the fourth floor of a structure, according to Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale. It was reported to be essentially out at 8:37 a.m., but firefighters were still working on hot spots in the area.

Additional Escambia County fire units were dispatched to the area just before 9 a.m. to stage outside the plant. A total of 11 ECFR units responded, Coale said. At 10 a.m., firefighters were working to isolate and extinguish possible fire between layers of roofing material, according to reports.

“Earlier today a fire occurred at Ascend’s Pensacola site. To ensure safety, we evacuated our employees. Local fire authorities were dispatched and contained the fire. There were no injuries and the community was not at risk at any time,” Alison Jahn, vice president of global communications and external affairs, told NorthEscambia.com.

Pictured: A fire was reported as Ascend Performance Materials on Old Chemstrand Road Wednesday morning. Escambia Fire Rescue was first staged in a parking lot outside the plant, but they were moved inside to help battle the fire. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.