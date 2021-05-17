State Gas Prices Hold Steady; Escambia County Sees Jump After Terminal Closure

Florida gas prices have held relatively steady even after last week’s Colonial Pipeline outage led to a surge in gasoline demand.

The state average price for gasoline is $2.89 per gallon. That’s 1-cent more than a week ago and 2 cents less than this year’s highest price of $2.91 per gallon, set back in March.

In Escambia County the average price per gallon Sunday night was $2.98, up a dime over last week. A low $2.92 could be found in North Escambia at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, but most stations were at $2.99 or over. A warehouse club in Pensacola had the county’s lowest price Sunday night at $2.81 per gallon. Early last week, Escambia County drivers had trouble finding gasoline after a temporary shutdown at the Pensacola fuel terminal.

Florida filling stations are still recovering from surging demand last week. Gasoline sales were reportedly 2-3 times stronger than normal, as drivers lined up at pumps to top off their tanks. Although Tallahassee is the only major market directly serviced by the Colonial Pipeline, outages were reported at various filling stations throughout the state due to “panic buying”.

Pictured: Drivers line up for gas early last week at the Speed Mart on Highway 29 at Tate School Road (above), the Circle K at Highway and East Kingsfield Road (below), and Murphy Oil at the Ensley Walmart (bottom). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.