Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Tuesday
May 11, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
