Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.