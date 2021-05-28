Chance Of Rain Friday, Friday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.