Picture Perfect Weekend: Sunny Skies, Highs In The 80s

May 15, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Pictured: Gorgeous blue skies over a golden grain field near Walnut Hill Friday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

