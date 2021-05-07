Pedestrian Struck By Pickup Truck On Chemstrand Road

May 7, 2021

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck on Chemstrand Road Friday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a 35-year old Milton man was walking north on the white line of  Chemstrand Road near Teleran Street as the pickup trick was also northbound from behind the pedestrian.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian stepped out into the travel lane and into the path of the pickup.

“The driver of the pickup attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to. The pickup collided with the pedestrian, throwing him onto the grass shoulder,” the FHP report stated.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital; the 51-year old male driver of the pickup was not reported to be injured.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 