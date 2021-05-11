On The Road To Bonifay: Northview Baseball, Jay Softball In Regional Finals Tonight

May 11, 2021

It’s regionals final night for Northview Chiefs baseball and Jay Lady Royals softball as both teams hit the road for Bonifay.

Tickets will be sold at the gate for $7 (per game). We are told that there will not be a capacity limit. [Google map ...]

BASEBALL

The Northview High School baseball team will be at Holmes County in the Region 1-1A finals at 7 p.m. The Holmes County Blue Devils are 19-8, and the Chiefs are 17-6. Northview is averaging nine points per game, while Holmes County is averaging 6.9 points.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

SOFTBALL

The Jay High School softball team will be at Holmes County in the Region 1-1A finals at 7 p.m. The Holmes County Blue Devils are 16-9, the Lady Royals are 22-5. Jay is averaging nine points per game, whiles Holmes County is averaging about 6.5 points.

The teams met once during the regular season. On March 5, Jay beat Holmes County 7-2.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs (NorthEsambia.com photos) and the Jay Lady Royals (courtesy photo).

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 