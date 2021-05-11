On The Road To Bonifay: Northview Baseball, Jay Softball In Regional Finals Tonight

It’s regionals final night for Northview Chiefs baseball and Jay Lady Royals softball as both teams hit the road for Bonifay.

Tickets will be sold at the gate for $7 (per game). We are told that there will not be a capacity limit. [Google map ...]

BASEBALL

The Northview High School baseball team will be at Holmes County in the Region 1-1A finals at 7 p.m. The Holmes County Blue Devils are 19-8, and the Chiefs are 17-6. Northview is averaging nine points per game, while Holmes County is averaging 6.9 points.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

SOFTBALL

The Jay High School softball team will be at Holmes County in the Region 1-1A finals at 7 p.m. The Holmes County Blue Devils are 16-9, the Lady Royals are 22-5. Jay is averaging nine points per game, whiles Holmes County is averaging about 6.5 points.

The teams met once during the regular season. On March 5, Jay beat Holmes County 7-2.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs (NorthEsambia.com photos) and the Jay Lady Royals (courtesy photo).