Nine Mile Road House Fire Under Investigation

The cause of a house fire Thursday morning on Nine Mile Road is under investigation.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 1300 block of West Nine Mile Road, near Ashland Avenue, to find heavy fire. The home was deemed a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is working to determine the cause.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.