Crash North Of Atmore Claims Life Of Teen

A traffic crash Friday night claimed the life of an Atmore teen.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the 17-year old was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion that left the roadway and struck a tree on Atmosphere Road north of Atmore. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 7:23 p.m. crash.

Troopers have not released any additional details as their investigation continues.