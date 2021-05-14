Millions Of Gallons Of Sewage Spilled At ECUA Bayou Marcus Treatment Plant

Several million gallons of sewage have been spilled at an Escambia County treatment facility.

A 30-inch diameter pipe at the Emerald Coast Utility Authority Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility ruptured Thursday night. It’s the line that runs between the beginning of the plant process and the biological treatment basins.

“Sewage at this point in the process has undergone primary screening and de-gritting. ECUA personnel responded immediately and worked through the night to take the line out of service and redirect the flow,” ECUA spokesperson Nathalie Bowers said. “The full scope of the repair work and the volume of the overflow are still being determined, but the damaged pipe is already being exposed and evaluated.”

More information will become available once the damaged pipe is fully bypassed and excavated. The pipe is below the water table, which complicates the repair process, Bowers said.

ECUA has notified the State Warning Point, the Escambia County Health Department and the Florida Department of Environmental Management.

The facility is located west of the North Blue Angel Parkway and Muldoon Road intersection (maps below).