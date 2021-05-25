Johnson & Johnson ‘One Shot’ COVID-19 Vaccine Available Wednesday In Walnut Hill

May 25, 2021

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is offering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Walnut Hill.

The vaccination clinic will be held at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, near the Walnut Hill Fire Station. Any Florida resident age 18 and older is eligible; a proof of residency must be provided.

Pictured: About two dozen people returned to the Walnut Hill Community Center on Monday for the second dose of Pfizer vaccine, or a Johnson & Johnson one shot. Another Johnson & Johnson clinic will be held on Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 