Flomaton Elementary Dedicates ‘Jaden James Friendship Bench’ In Memory Of Student Killed Near Walnut Hill

On Monday, Flomaton Elementary School dedicated a bench in memory of a student killed in a car crash last year near Walnut Hill.

“The Jaden James Friendship Bench” honors the six grader killed in the crash October 3, 2020, on Highway 97 one mile south of Tungoil Road.

“Jaden was a friend to everyone he met and leaves a legacy for us to uphold,” the school said about Jaden James in a social media post. “The bench, which was built and donated anonymously, will be used for times when students (and adults) need to talk to each other and remember the value and importance of friendship.”

Jaden’s father Jermaine James and sister Jermiah attended the bench dedication.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.