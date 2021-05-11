Fire Rips Through Daycare Building In Ensley

Fire destroyed a daycare building in Ensley Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was in the 9000 block of Chandler Street, behind Crown Church. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire; it was not immediately clear how the building is currently being used.

There were no reports of injuries.

Reports indicated that lightning may have sparked the fire. Flames were seen coming through the roof of the building before firefighters arrived on scene.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.