FDOH Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

There were 18 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 36,575 (+18)

Non-Florida residents: 3,699

Recovered: 34,125*

Total deaths: 700

Long-term care facility deaths: 287

Current hospitalizations: 29

Number of tests reported last day: 415

Percent positive reported last day: 3.7%

Percent positive reported last week: 4.0%

Escambia County cases by location*:

Pensacola: 27,429 (+15)

Cantonment: 3,291 (+1)

Century: 1,185

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 497

McDavid: 216)

Bellview: 59

Walnut Hill: 58

Perdido Key: 21

Gonzalez: 13

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 18,504 (+11)

Non-Florida residents: 260

Total deaths: 291

Long-term care facility deaths: 82

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 916*

Number of tests reported last day: 605

Percent positive reported last day: 3.8%

Santa Rosa County cases by location*:

Milton: 8,839 (+7)

Navarre: 3,806 (+2)

Gulf Breeze: 3,392 (+1)

Pace: 1,520 (+1)

Jay: 561

Bagdad: 32

Florida cases:

Total cases: 2,318,480

Florida residents: 2,275,177

Deaths: 36,733

Hospitalizations: 94,767

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**On cases by location, the city is based upon zip code and is not always received as part of the initial notification. There may be a delay in reporting locations, and locations will not total the daily case increase as a result.

***The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals. Escambia County is reporting an approximate recovery number defined as the total cases prior to last month, minus deaths. In other words, anyone that tested positive more than a month ago is presumed to have recovered by Escambia County.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.