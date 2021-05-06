Over 250 Escambia Students Compete In Annual Battle Of The Books

A virtual version of the Escambia County School District’s Battle of the Books was held last Saturday as 256 students on 55 teams from 22 schools competed.

Each team was tested on their knowledge of books from the Sunshine State Young Readers book lists. Each team completed virtually from their school with four rounds of 10 questions, plus a tie breaking lightning round if needed.

The 2020-2021 Battle of the Books winners for ECSD were:

Third Grade

1st Place: Beulah Elementary School’s “The 5 Booketeers” Coaches: Brooke Ferrara, Denise Williamson and Sara Smith Students: Mason Gibson, Kyleigh Dunning, Lucas Duarte, Devyn McCarron, and Forrest Hoxworth

2nd Place: Bratt Elementary School’s “Third Grade Team” Coaches: Shonna Gilmore and Sherri Carter Students: Riverly Heathcock, Ella Grace Diller, Zoe Jantz, Rylan Johnson, and Jonah Carter

3rd Place: Pleasant Grove Elementary School’s “Titans of Text” Coaches: Kristi Suarez, Kaylin Roy, and Cheyanne Forbes Students: Raeylin Richardson, Sullivan Bell, Dylan Roy and Lailah Harris



Fourth Grade

1st Place: Blue Angels Elementary School’s “The Book Crew” Coach: Angela Kriner Students: Olivia Wood, Derek Chen, Destiny Donaldson, Layla Emory, and Mackenzie Kanzelmar

2nd Place: A.K. Suter Elementary School’s “Suter 1” Coach: Paula Stillman Students: Violet Barnett, Theo Perry, Maida Wells, Jonah Alonzo, and Lucas Ramos

3rd Place: Cordova Park Elementary School’s “Cordova Colts 4” Coach: Lori Hahn Students: Piper Johnson, Olivia King, Lyra Kuykindall, Haven Parker, and Abigail Peterson



Fifth Grade

1st Place: Cordova Park Elementary School’s “Cordova Colts 5” Coach: Lori Hahn Students: Piper Johnson, Olivia King, Lyra Kuykindall, Haven Parker, and Abigail Peterson

2nd Place: McArthur Elementary School’s “Books for Life” Coach: Jennifer Beal Students: Addisyn Butler, Hadley Krantz, Chloe Murray, Adyson Payton, and Scottie Pennewell

3rd Place: Ferry Pass Elementary School’s “Beauty and the Books” Coaches: Heather Horn, Madelyn Cognevich, and Jenna Gunter Students: Jenna Khalaf, Alexia Granados, Claire Maddox



Middle School – 6-8th Grades

1st Place: Bellview Middle School’s “Team B” Coach: Michelle Lingo Students: Landon Beard, Ricky McGregor and Heather Wells

2nd Place: Bellview Middle School’s “Team A” Coach: Michelle Lingo Students: Gaven Carter, Andy Pham, and Cara Schmitt

3rd Place: Jim Bailey Middle School’s “Bulldogs Rock” Coach: Roberta Wetzel Students: Kaylin Honeycuttt, Lin Xi Niedbala, Alexis Speegle and Cody Thompson



Pictured: Beulah Elementary School’s first place third grade Battle of the Books team. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.