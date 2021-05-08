Escambia County Names New Purchasing Manager

May 8, 2021

Escambia County has named new purchasing manager.

Randy Burns joins Escambia County with over 25 years of experience in private and public procurement.

“Mr. Burns comes to us with an impeccable resume and experience,” said County Administrator Janice Gilley. “I look forward to him bringing our county purchasing processes into the 21st century.”

As the Escambia County purchasing manager Burns’ duties include overseeing Escambia County’s procurement program and contracts management by supervising personnel as well as developing and administering policies and procedures to procure quality goods or services for the county.

“I’m looking forward to joining Escambia County and returning to the community I grew up in,” said Burns. “I am dedicated to ensuring the procurement process is transparent and accessible for those interested in conducting business with Escambia County.”

Burns joins Escambia County from the City of Alexandria, Va., and previously served as the chief procurement officer. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Jacksonville State University and holds several certifications including, Certified Professional Public Buyer.

Written by William Reynolds 

 