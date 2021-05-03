DeSantis Suspends All Local COVID-19 Emergency Orders In Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday issued an executive order immediately suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders.

“I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do,” said DeSantis during a news conference in St. Petersburg. “I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that, then you’re really saying you don’t believe in the vaccines.”

The governor also signed a bill that goes into July 1 that would limit future local emergency orders to 42 days . It also gives the governor authority to overrule cities and counties and any time, and city and county commissions will have the power to overrule mayors. It also give the legislature authority to overrule the any mandates or restrictions by the governor.

The law also bans so-called vaccine passports.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis during a Monday press conference in St. Petersburg. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.