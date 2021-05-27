Dedria’s Gift Presents Scholarships To Two Escambia Academy Students

Dedria’s Gift presented scholarships to two Escambia Academy students recently.

The scholarship recipients are Austin Washington and Lillian Bonner. Dedria’s Gift honors the memory of Dedria Robinson, who was killed in a 2005 automobile accident at age 11.

Pictured: Nyesha Cottrell presented the scholarships on behalf of Dedria’s parents Reginald and Rita Robinson. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.