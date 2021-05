Dedria’s Gift Presents Scholarships To Two Escambia Academy Students

Dedria’s Gift presented scholarships to two Escambia Academy students recently.

The scholarship recipients¬† are Austin Washington and Lillian Bonner. Dedria’s Gift honors the memory of Dedria Robinson, who was killed in a 2005 automobile accident at age 11.

Pictured: Nyesha Cottrell presented the scholarships on behalf of Dedria’s parents Reginald and Rita Robinson. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.