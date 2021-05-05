Century Appoints Three To Charter Review Committee, Will Work On Shaping Future of Town Government

Three new members have been appointed to the Century Charter Review Committee, and the town council has given the group the go ahead to work on rewriting the town’s charter.

The Century Town Council appointed an 11-member Century Charter Review Committee in August 2019 to explore the town charter — the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The charter has not been updated in almost 40 years, and that often creates problems in the operation of the town.

The previous committee lost six members along the way, with just five people remaining. During an extended application period this year, three people applied to join.

The three new members appointed to the committee are:

Leslie Howington — current web-based entrepreneur that served as Century’s town clerk from 2010-2018. She holds the designation of a certified municipal clerk.

Brenda Spencer — over 20 years as legal secretary and co-office manager for the Escambia County attorney and deputy attorney. Spencer also served a few months on the town council in 2020 to fill the seat left vacant when Ben Boutwell resigned for a successful run for Mayor.

Kathryn Fleming — a homemaker and student pursuing her master’s degree in human services. She has been a resident of Century since 2017.

The five remaining original committee members ae: Shelisa Abraham, Mary Bourgeois, Michelle Cunningham, Evelyn Hammond and Helen Mincy.