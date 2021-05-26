Cantonment Man Facing Weapons, Drug Charges After Allegedly Fleeing From Deputies

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges after allegedly running from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies as they attempted o arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Jeffery Jermaine Purifoy, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with physical evidence by concealing, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of a drug paraphernalia.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a fleeing and eluding warrant on Purifoy at an apartment complex on Massachusetts Avenue. Purifoy allegedly hid a stolen pistol and narcotics before running from deputies.

At the Escambia County Jail, a correctional officer reported finding a bag containing marijuana in Purifoy’s pocket.