‘Animal’ Beats 71-Year Old Woman With Wooden Club, Sheriff Simmons Says

A man Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons called an “animal” is charged with attempted murder after beating a 71-year old woman with a wooden club.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Circle K on the 2700-block of Gulf Beach Highway in reference to an unconscious woman who had been hit with a bat.

“What the surveillance video showed was shocking. You can see 30-year-old Michael Coggeshall enter into the store, take his backpack off and aimlessly walk around. A short time later, the 71-year old victim enters the building and walks up the service counter, minding her own business. The suspect grabs a wooden club from his backpack, walks up behind the victim and viciously attacks her, hitting her in the head with the club,” the ECSO said in a statement.

“I hope this is not a sign of the time,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “Watching this animal pace around behind the victim, contemplating his action is chilling. If you are not angered by this kind of behavior, I question your humanity. Rarely if ever in my law enforcement career I have I seen something so random and something so down right evil. I was disgusted watching the video of the event unfold. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim. We are charging him with attempted murder because that is the most we can charge him with at this time. I hope justice finds Michael Coggeshall and judges him accordingly.”

Deputy Jerimiah Meeks and Investigator Joshua Timo worked the case. Timo was in the area of the Circle K looking for Coggeshall when he spotted him on a bicycle and tried to make an apprehension. The suspect fled and was later apprehended by Deputy Matt Watkins’ K — 9 Bady. Coggeshell was bitten by the K-9 and treated at a local hospital before being to the Escambia County Jail.

The 71-year old woman remains hospitalized.