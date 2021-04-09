You Can Browse The Shelves At West Florida Libraries Beginning April 15

April 9, 2021

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, patrons will once again be able to browse the shelves at West Florida Public Libraries beginning Thursday, April 15.

Online order pickup is still available. Requests for library materials placed prior to arrival will be retrieved and ready for pickup at your vehicle. Designated online order pickup spaces will be marked. Drive-thru services are closed.

West Florida Public Libraries also increased eBook, eAudiobook and eMagazine titles for electronic access during COVID-19.

Pictured: The Century Branch Library. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

