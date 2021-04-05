Week Starts Sunny And Dry With A Warming Trend

April 5, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

