Week Starts Sunny And Dry With A Warming Trend
April 5, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
