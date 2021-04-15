Vaccination Clinics Planned In Escambia County (FL), Flomaton

Vaccination clinics are planned in Escambia County (FL) and in Flomaton as follows:

Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has two walk-in clinics this week in Escambia County. During the week of April 12, 2021, FDOH-Escambia is offering same-day clinic appointments and will hold 2 off-site clinics for Florida residents 18 and older:

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FDOH-Escambia: 1295 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola, FL 32501. Same-day appointments may be available by calling 850-595-6554.

Thursday, April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brownsville Community Center: 3200 W De Soto St, Pensacola, FL 32505. Walk-ins will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at FDOH-Escambia: 1295 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola, FL. Walk-in, no appointment needed.

Residents can use the statewide preregistration system, at myvaccine.fl.gov to get in line for appointments as new schedules are opened. They may also call 850-595-6554 to be scheduled into any remaining available appointments. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at 850-595-6500 option 6.

Escambia County residents should use the statewide preregistration system to sign up for vaccination. Residents can call the toll-free line at 866-201-1025 or preregister online at myvaccine.fl.gov. The TTY number for the deaf and hard of hearing is 833-476-1461. Registrants will be notified when appointments are available in their area.

Ascension Sacred Heart will hold vaccination clinics at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola on:

April 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Online appointments can be made at www.GetSacredHeartCare.com. The clinics will offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two shots about 3-4 weeks apart.

Baptist Health Care- Baptist Health Care is currently offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Baptist Medical Park – Nine Mile located at 9400 University Parkway in Pensacola while supplies last. Appointments are required:

Visit EasySchedule.com. Click “procedure appointment” and complete the registration.

Email name and contact information to BHCVaccine@bhcpns.org.

For those who do not have email/internet access, call 850.908.SHOT (7468), Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold vaccination clinics for Florida residents:

Thursday, April 15 Location: PSC Warrington Campus- Student Services Building 3600, 5555 W. Highway 98 Pensacola, Florida Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED – Call 850-439-3358 Vaccine: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – First dose (of two) Friday, April 16 Location: Brownsville Community Center Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED – Call 850-439-3358 Vaccine: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – First dose (of two)



West Florida Hospital will hold a vaccination clinic on Thursday April 15:

First dose vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Appointments can be scheduled through this link. Walk-ins will not be possible.

This vaccine clinic is open to all Florida residents

Flomaton Medical Center Pharmacy will hold a Moderna vaccination clinic on Saturday April 24 beginning at 8 a.m. by appointment only. Bring a photo identification and insurance card. Open to Alabama residents and Florida residents of Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Call (251) 296-0001 for an appointment.