Vaccination Clinics Planned In Escambia County (FL), Flomaton

April 15, 2021

Vaccination clinics are planned in Escambia County (FL) and in Flomaton as follows:

Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has two walk-in clinics this week in Escambia County. During the week of April 12, 2021, FDOH-Escambia is offering same-day clinic appointments and will hold 2 off-site clinics for Florida residents 18 and older:

  • Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FDOH-Escambia: 1295 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola, FL 32501. Same-day appointments may be available by calling 850-595-6554.
  • Thursday, April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brownsville Community Center: 3200 W De Soto St, Pensacola, FL 32505. Walk-ins will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at FDOH-Escambia: 1295 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola, FL. Walk-in, no appointment needed.

Residents can use the statewide preregistration system, at myvaccine.fl.gov to get in line for appointments as new schedules are opened. They may also call 850-595-6554 to be scheduled into any remaining available appointments. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at 850-595-6500 option 6.
Escambia County residents should use the statewide preregistration system to sign up for vaccination. Residents can call the toll-free line at 866-201-1025 or preregister online at myvaccine.fl.gov. The TTY number for the deaf and hard of hearing is 833-476-1461. Registrants will be notified when appointments are available in their area.

Ascension Sacred Heart will hold vaccination clinics at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola on:

  • April 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • April 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Online appointments can be made at www.GetSacredHeartCare.com. The clinics will offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two shots about 3-4 weeks apart.

Baptist Health Care- Baptist Health Care is currently offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Baptist Medical Park – Nine Mile located at 9400 University Parkway in Pensacola while supplies last. Appointments are required:

  • Visit EasySchedule.com. Click “procedure appointment” and complete the registration.
  • Email name and contact information to BHCVaccine@bhcpns.org.
  • For those who do not have email/internet access, call 850.908.SHOT (7468), Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold vaccination clinics for Florida residents:

  • Thursday, April 15

    • Location: PSC Warrington Campus- Student Services Building 3600, 5555 W. Highway 98 Pensacola, Florida
    • Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED – Call 850-439-3358
    • Vaccine: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – First dose (of two)

    Friday, April 16

    • Location: Brownsville Community Center
    • Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED – Call 850-439-3358
    • Vaccine: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – First dose (of two)

West Florida Hospital will hold a vaccination clinic on Thursday April 15:

Flomaton Medical Center Pharmacy will hold a Moderna vaccination clinic on Saturday April 24 beginning at 8 a.m. by appointment only. Bring a photo identification and insurance card. Open to Alabama residents and Florida residents of Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Call (251) 296-0001 for an appointment.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 