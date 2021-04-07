Tate Beats West Florida; Freshmen Play To A Tie (With Gallery)

Tate 4, West Florida 2

The Tate Aggies defeated West Florida 4-2 Tuesday night.

Tanner Rouchon went four innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out seven and walking zero for the Aggies. Riley Lowery, Drew Reaves and Jaydon Fryman closed out the game for Tate collectively allowing one hit, one run and striking out six.

Fryman led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Dylan Godwin, Zak Licastro, Dalton Bowen and Jordan Jarman each had one hit.

Tate 7, West Florida 7 (Freshman)

The Tate and West Florida freshmen played to a 7-7 tie Tuesday.

Gabe Patterson pitched four innings, giving up five runs on four hits and striking out three. Hayden St. Amant and Neal Croom

Conner Hassell and Neal Croom had two hits each to lead the Aggies.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com