Tate Beats West Florida; Freshmen Play To A Tie (With Gallery)

April 7, 2021

Tate 4, West Florida 2

The Tate Aggies defeated West Florida 4-2 Tuesday night.

Tanner Rouchon went four innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out seven and walking zero for the Aggies. Riley Lowery, Drew Reaves and Jaydon Fryman closed out the game for Tate collectively allowing one hit, one run and striking out six.

Fryman led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Dylan Godwin, Zak Licastro, Dalton Bowen and Jordan Jarman each had one hit.

For a photo gallery from both games, click here.

Tate 7, West Florida 7 (Freshman)

The Tate and West Florida freshmen played to a 7-7 tie Tuesday.

Gabe Patterson pitched four innings, giving up five runs on four hits and striking out three. Hayden St. Amant and Neal Croom

Conner Hassell and Neal Croom had two hits each to lead the Aggies.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 