Tate Baseball Beats Niceville, Escambia Tops Northview; Tate Softball Shuts Out Milton

BASEBALL

Tate 5, Niceville 4

The Tate Aggies defeated Niceville 5-4 Monday night.

Ethan McAnally led on mound for Tate, lasting two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two and walking one. Tucker Griffin, Riley Lowery, Jackson Penton and Jadon Fryman also pitched, allowing a combined total of three runs, seven hits while walking two and striking out six.

Zak Licastro went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI to lead the Aggies at the plate. Fryman, Drew Reaves, Jordan Jarman, Penton and Frankie Randall had one hit each.

Escambia 6, Northview 5

The Escambia Gators defeated the Northview Chiefs 6-5 Monday night in Pensacola.

SOFTBALL

Tate 10, Milton 0

The Tate Lady Aggies shut out the Milton Panthers 10-0 Monday night.

Abbie Burks pitched a complete five inning game, allowing four hits, no runs, no walks and striking out four.

Hannah Halfacre led the Lady Aggies at bat, going 2-4 with one run and three RBIs. Taylor Greene, Cam Wolfenden, Madison Holland, Sophia Jones and Courtney Lundquist each had one hit for Tate.

Pictured: Tate defeated Niceville 5-4 in Niceville Monday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.