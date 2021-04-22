Tate Aggies Beat Escambia (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies defeated the Escambia Gators 8-1 Wednesday night.

Tanner Rouchon pitched four innings for Tate, allowing five hits and one run while striking out one and walking three. Riley Lowery and Jadon Fryman closed the game for Tate.

Rouchon went 2-2 with and Dylan Godwin was 2-4 to lead Tate in hits. Zak Licastro, Jordan Jarman and Frankie Randall added one hit each for the Aggies.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.