Sunshine This Afternoon, Possible Strong Storms Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.