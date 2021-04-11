Sunny Sunday And Monday
April 11, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Comments