Sunny Sunday And Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.