Sunny For Tuesday, Thunderstorms By Wednesday

April 13, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 75. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

