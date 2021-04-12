Sunny And Warm For Monday, Scattered Showers By Tuesday

April 12, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 