Sunny And Warm For Monday, Scattered Showers By Tuesday
April 12, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
