Sunny And Warm For Monday, Scattered Showers By Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.