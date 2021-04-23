Skeletal Remains Identified As Virginia Woman Missing Since 2018

Skeletal remains found in Escambia County, Alabama, have been positively identified as missing Virginia woman that was headed to visit relatives in Alabama nearly three years ago.

On August 4, 2018, 70-year old Shari Christine Saunders left Norfolk, Virginia, on her way to Monroeville, Alabama, to visit with family, but never arrived. She was last seen fueling her 2010 red Toyota Corolla in Evergreen, Alabama. Saunders was listed as a missing person and entered into a nationwide database.

Saunder’s vehicle was located on a dirt road off Canaan Church Road in Conecuh County, Alabama, a few miles north of the Flomaton exit on I-65 and Highway 113 on August 13, 2018. A search of the area was completed by the Conecuh, Escambia, and Monroe County Sheriff’s offices but Saunders was not located. Investigators continued to search for Saunders, conduct interview, and follow up on leads and information that came in on a weekly basis.

On December 26, 2020, skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off a gated private road that intersects with Canaan Church Road. The remains were submitted for forensic testing for a positive identification.

“A forensic laboratory has now positively identified the skeletal remains as that of Shari Saunders. Additional evidence is being evaluated by other forensic labs, and the sheriff’s offices are focusing on particular suspects,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “We would like to thank the community for their willingness to help in bringing this case closer to being solved and ask that you report anything that might be of evidentiary value.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office Investigator Smith at (251) 809-0741.