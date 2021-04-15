Showers And Thunderstorms Likely, Heavy Rain Possible
April 15, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Comments