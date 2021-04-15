Showers And Thunderstorms Likely, Heavy Rain Possible

April 15, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

