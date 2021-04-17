Showers And Thunderstorms Continue Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.