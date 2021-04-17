Showers And Thunderstorms Continue Through The Weekend

April 17, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 