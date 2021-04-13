Pensacola Bay Bridge Deck Replaced, Reopening Still Planned For Week Of Memorial Day

The Florida Department of Transportation says the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge is still on track for the week of May 31.

The photo above shows a full deck that has been replaced, with the exception of the multiuse path on the outside of the structure.

A decision has not been reached on whether the initial reopening the week of May 31 will accommodate four lanes of traffic, or temporarily consist of a combination of two and four lanes.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.