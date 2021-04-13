Pensacola Bay Bridge Deck Replaced, Reopening Still Planned For Week Of Memorial Day

April 13, 2021

The Florida Department of Transportation says the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge is still on track for the week of May 31.

The photo above shows a full deck that has been replaced, with the exception of the multiuse path on the outside of the structure.

A decision has not been reached on whether the initial reopening the week of May 31 will accommodate four lanes of traffic, or temporarily consist of a combination of two and four lanes.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 