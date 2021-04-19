Payment Plan Available For Escambia Property Taxes, If You Apply By April 30

The deadline to enroll in Escambia County’s property tax payment installment plan is approaching.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said the installment application must be made in person until 4:30 p.m., April 30, and online until 11:59 p.m., April 30.

By utilizing this plan, taxpayers make four quarterly payments instead of one. For example, if a tax bill was $1,000, quarterly payments, due by the last day of each quarter, could be:

June (first quarter) – $235.00

September (second quarter) – $238.75

December (third quarter) – $242.50

March (fourth quarter) – $250.00

Online enrollment is easy. Property owners can visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

“The installment program not only helps ease the financial burden on taxpayers by allowing them to spread out the payments, it also provides a discount for making payments on time,” Lunsford said. “We currently have 5,002 property owners on the installment plan program.”.