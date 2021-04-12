Disabled Man On Scooter Struck And Killed By Vehicle

April 12, 2021

A disabled man riding an electric scooter was struck and killed by a vehicle in Escambia County early Monday morning.

The crash happened about 12:10 a.m. on Muldoon Road south of Cerny Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a silver Ford Focus traveling northbound on Muldoon Road near Cerny Road struck the rear of an electric scooter traveling in the same direction. The scooter dit no have lights or reflectors.

“At this time the male on the scooter has not been identified, but he is an approximately 50-year old year old white male with no hair and was a paraplegic,” FHP said.

The 21-year old female driver of the Ford and her 22-year old mail passenger were not injured.

Comments

One Response to “Disabled Man On Scooter Struck And Killed By Vehicle”

  1. EMD on April 12th, 2021 11:43 am

    It would be nice to have sidewalks here. This type of accident keeps happening. Just not right. Also, often people out at night do not have on light clothing and do not have reflectors and lights.





Written by William Reynolds 

 