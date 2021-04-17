Northview Softball Beats Jay

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals Friday night 7-6.

Emma Gilmore pitched the win for the Chiefs, going six innings allowing five hits and six runs while striking out six and walking two.

Alayna Lowery took the loss for Jay Royals Varsity. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out six. Lowery had a homer in the seventh.

Pictured: Emma Gilmore on the mound for the Northview Lady Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.