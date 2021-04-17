Northview Softball Beats Jay

April 17, 2021

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals Friday night 7-6.

Emma Gilmore pitched the win for the Chiefs, going six innings allowing five hits and six runs while striking out six and walking two.

Alayna Lowery took the loss for Jay Royals Varsity. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out six. Lowery had a homer in the seventh.

Pictured: Emma Gilmore on the mound for the Northview Lady Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 