Northview Beats Atmore 12-2 (With Photo Gallery)

April 13, 2021

With eight runs in the first inning, the Northviews Chiefs beat the Escambia County High School (Atmore) Blue Devils 12-2 Monday night in Bratt.

Cameron Patrick pitched a complete game win for the Chiefs, give up two runs on two hits in six innings while striking out six and walking one. Peyton Gillam led Northview at the plate at 2-2. The Chiefs also had one hit each from Kaden Odom, Bryce Korinchak and Jamarkus Jefferson.

Jamarion Robinson pitched three innings for ECHS, allowing nine runs on three hits, walking eight and striking out one. Jacarion King pitched two and a third innings, giving up two runs on two hits, walking two and striking out two. At the plate, Dean went 2-3 with one run for Atmore.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


