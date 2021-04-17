Man Shot In Beulah During Domestic Dispute, Suspect In Custody

One person was shot and another was taken into custody Friday night in Beulah.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Alder Avenue, just north of Frank Reeder Road.

A 20-year old male was transported to an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Further details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.