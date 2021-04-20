Krul Lake Repairs Expected To Be Finished In About Two Weeks

Repair work on Krul Lake in the Blackwater State Forest is expected to be completed soon.

The 6.5 acre lake was drained for maintenance.

“We’re looking at two weeks to finish the repairs at Krul according to contractors,” Joe Zwierzchowski, spokesman for the Florida Forest Service, told NorthEscambia.com.

Krul Lake is filled from springs located on the north end of the lake and is popular summer swimming area. The Krul Recreation area, located about a half mile east of Munson, also features restrooms and showers, hiking trails, a gristmill, a suspension bridge over Sweetwater Creek, and a picnic area.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.