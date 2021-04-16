K-9 Cairo Retires From Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Cairo retired Thursday after six years on the job.

“This is a ruff letter to write, but I must inform you of my decision to retire,” Cairo “wrote” in his retirement letter to Sheriff Chip Simmons. “Every dog has its day, and today is mine.” You can read the full retirement letter in the photos below.

Cairo’s day started at his daily muster where he was showered with retirement gifts. His day ended with a special pet-friendly treat from Simmons.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.