Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center and adjacent boat launch remain accessible from 17th Avenue. Also, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

· North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement North and southbound traffic on Ninth Avenue will be shifted to the northbound travel lanes of the Carpenters Creek Bridge beginning Friday, April 16. The traffic shift will begin at approximately 7 a.m. and should conclude by 5 p.m. Drivers should anticipate the potential for travel delays during these times.

o Intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the Cantonment area.

o Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Neal Road, north of Cantonment, and north of S.R. 97 in Molino.

· U.S. 98 (East Gregory Street) Driveway Construction at 9th Avenue – The left turn lane at 9th Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14 as crews reconstruct the driveway to the Waffle House.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive - Early construction activities are beginning in preparation for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section of U.S. 98 from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes the construction of five stormwater ponds. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times. Major roadway construction activities on the $70.4 million project are anticipated to begin in summer 2021.

